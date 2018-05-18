Husson’s Dugas 12th at NCAA meet

By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • May 18, 2018 7:42 pm

Husson University freshman Eric Dugas of Pittsfield finished tied for 12th in a field of 217 Friday in the final round of individual competition at the 2018 NCAA Division III Championships held at the Grandover Resort in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Dugas ended the championship carding a 292 after scoring a 3-under par 69 on par-72, 7,150-yard East Course on Friday.

The Maine Central Institute graduate opened play Tuesday with a 75 on the East Course before shooting a even-par 72 on the par-72, 6,780-yard West Course on Wednesday afternoon after concluding his first round early Wednesday morning.

On Thursday after the field was cut to the top 18 teams and six individuals not on an advancing team, Dugas carded a 75 on the East Course.

Dugas’ 12th-place effort at the national event tied the highest individual finish in program history with Joe Alvarez’s tie for 12th place at the 2002 NAIA National Championship. It also marked the highest finish since Husson joined the NCAA in 2003 and was the lowest four-day tournament score in program history.

Follow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.