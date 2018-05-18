USM rallies to win NCAA opener

Monty J. Rand | BDN Monty J. Rand | BDN

May 18, 2018 3:55 pm

The University of Southern Maine baseball team was set to play a winner’s bracket game against Salisbury College of Maryland on Friday night at the NCAA Division III regional tournament at Auburn, New York.

Third-seeded USM (28-13) advanced with a come-from-behind 3-2 win over No. 6 Amherst in its tournament opener Thursday.

Trailing 2-1 entering the bottom of the eighth, the Huskies tied the game as Jake Dexter doubled, Dylan Hapworth walked and Andrew Olszak hit an RBI single to right field.

Hapworth reached third base on Olszak’s hit, and after Zach Quintal fouled out to the third baseman behind home plate, Olszak headed for second and drew an errant throw that allowed Hapworth to score the go-ahead run.

Junior right-hander Dalton Rice pitched eight innings to earn the win for USM before Dexter came on to earn his 12th save.

Back-to-back doubles by Dexter and Hapworth gave USM a 1-0 first-inning lead, but Amherst countered with two runs in the third inning for a lead the Mammoths maintained until USM’s eighth-inning rally.

Suazo, Soyini, Brandon named Husson football captains

Incoming seniors Elvin Suazo Jr. of Brooklyn, New York, Quan Soyini of Manchester, Connecticut, and Cory Brandon of Pembroke, Massachusetts, have been named captains of the 2018 Husson University football team.

“Elvin, Quan, and Cory all possess outstanding leadership qualities,” said Husson coach Gabby Price in a press release. “Players follow them and know what they stand for. All three have built solid relationships and trust within the team and with their teammates.”

Soyini, a defensive back, was named an Associated Press Little All-American last fall while also being named to the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference, ECAC, D3 All-Region and New England Football Writers all-star teams while helping the Eagles win its conference championship as well as secure the program’s first NCAA Division III tournament victory.

He ranked among the nation’s leaders with nine pass interceptions last fall and also had 14 pass breakups and 40 tackles.

Suazo, a linebacker, led the Husson defense with 87 total tackles last fall. The first-team All-ECFC choice had 5.5 quarterback sackes, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Brandon, a first-team All-ECFC quarterback, completed 157 of 251 passes for 1,924 yards with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

“They have proven how leadership has a direct correlation to a positive and winning culture,” Price said. “They represent everything that is great about college football. They are committed, hardworking, caring and passionate about Husson football.”

