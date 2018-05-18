In May speech, LePage says a car hit him last November

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

The Associated Press • May 18, 2018 11:52 am

ROCKPORT, Maine — Maine’s governor said Friday that he was hit by a car while bicycling in November in Florida and that the incident spurred him to have shoulder replacement surgery sooner than he had planned.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage revealed the news about the accident Friday at Maine International Trade Day. He said he and his wife, Ann, were riding bicycles near their second home in Ormond Beach and a car knocked him off his bike. She wasn’t hurt.

LePage said Friday that he kept the accident quiet. But his staff said he had previously informed “legislators, members of the public and even students at speaking events.”

He brushed off questions afterward, including saying it was “none of your business.”

LePage brought it up when saying he’d like to lead a trade mission to Taiwan before leaving office in January. He said the surgery might complicate those plans.

