Maine man who allegedly fought with deputies indicted for attempted murder, arson

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • May 18, 2018 6:52 pm

A Boothbay man arrested in April 2017 after a fight with Lincoln County deputies has been indicted by a grand jury on nine counts including attempted murder, arson and criminal threatening.

Michael E. Holbrook, 46, was indicted by a Lincoln County Grand Jury on a charge of Class A attempted murder, two counts of arson, two counts of Class C criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, one count of Class C reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, two misdemeanor counts of assault and one count of misdemeanor criminal mischief, according to the Lincoln County District Attorney.

Lincoln County deputies were called to a home on Old County Road in Edgecomb the night of April 14, 2017, after an individual reported being threatened with a firearm, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said at the time.

Before his arrest, Holbrook allegedly threatened to harm himself, shot the original complainant’s vehicle and home with what investigators believe was a hunting rifle, burned a structure to the ground and fled to another building on the property, where he surrendered to the Maine State Tactical Team after having been talked out of the building by state police negotiators, police said at the time.

His court date was not available Friday.

