Truck driver accused of skipping out on $1,300 in Maine turnpike tolls

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • May 18, 2018 9:51 am

Updated: May 18, 2018 10:10 am

Maine State Police on Thursday arrested a commercial truck driver who allegedly racked up $1,300 in unpaid Maine Turnpike tolls with theft of services.

Danny Olson, 61, of Turner also was charged with keeping a false log book, not taking a proper rest in five days, failing to retain his previous log books, illegal attachment of registration plates, unauthorized taking of registration plates and failing or neglecting to pay tolls, the Maine State Police said in an Instagram post.

Investigators also impounded Olson’s truck due to two imminent safety violations.

Olson, who is the owner of K&E Transport of West Newfield, is suspected of accumulating thousands in unpaid tolls throughout the northeast, according to police.

The investigation by the Commercial Vehicle Unit into Olson began last month when troopers sought to identify a driver who for more than six years had been traveling on the Maine Turnpike between Augusta and Kittery in a tractor trailer truck without paying tolls.

Olson allegedly avoided the tolls by illegally attaching license plates that did not belong to him to his truck and trailer. One of the plates belonged to a person who was deceased and another belonged to a local resident who was not involved in the thefts, investigators said.

He remains free on $2,500 cash bail.

