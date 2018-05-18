Truck driver accused of skipping out on $1,300 in Maine turnpike tolls

Updated:
Maine State Police on Thursday arrested a commercial truck driver who allegedly racked up $1,300 in unpaid Maine Turnpike tolls with theft of services.
Danny Olson, 61, of Turner also was charged with keeping a false log book, not taking a proper rest in five days, failing to retain his previous log books, illegal attachment of registration plates, unauthorized taking of registration plates and failing or neglecting to pay tolls, the Maine State Police said in an Instagram post.
Investigators also impounded Olson’s truck due to two imminent safety violations.
In April 2018 the Commercial Vehicle Unit was tasked with identifying a subject who over the previous 6 or more years had been travelling on the Maine Turnpike between Augusta and Kittery without paying tolls in a tractor trailer truck. The suspect was avoiding the tolls by illegally attaching license plates not belonging to him, his truck or trailer and had racked up over $1300 in unpaid tolls in Maine and was also suspected of accumulating thousands more in unpaid tolls other northeast states. One of the license plates belonged to a subject who was deceased and another belonged to a local subject who was not involved in the thefts. Over the course of the previous month Cpl. Rogers and Tr. Degroot were able to identify a suspect in the thefts as Danny Olson (61) of Turner, owner of Olson Transportation and a long haul truck driver. On the afternoon of May 17th Cpl. Rogers, Tr. Degroot, and Sgt. Bergquist intercepted Olson shortly after he entered Maine from New Hampshire. Olson was found to be in possession of the illegal registration plates at the time of the traffic stop. Olson was found to be an owner operator driving for K&E Transport of West Newfield, ME. Olson was transported to the Androscoggin County Jail and charged with theft of services (Class C felony), along with the Class E crimes of false log book as he had not taken a proper rest in 5 days, failing to retain his previous log books, illegal attachment of registration plates, unauthorized taking of registration plates, and failing or neglecting to pay tolls. Olson’s truck was also placed out of service and towed due to two imminent safety violations. Olson’s bail was set at $2500 cash and he was released from the jail overnight. Other states will now be contacted regarding the thefts in their states and Federal prosecution will be considered. Troopers from Troop G also assisted in the investigation. #MaineStatePolice #CommercialVehicleUnit
Olson, who is the owner of K&E Transport of West Newfield, is suspected of accumulating thousands in unpaid tolls throughout the northeast, according to police.
The investigation by the Commercial Vehicle Unit into Olson began last month when troopers sought to identify a driver who for more than six years had been traveling on the Maine Turnpike between Augusta and Kittery in a tractor trailer truck without paying tolls.
Olson allegedly avoided the tolls by illegally attaching license plates that did not belong to him to his truck and trailer. One of the plates belonged to a person who was deceased and another belonged to a local resident who was not involved in the thefts, investigators said.
He remains free on $2,500 cash bail.
Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.
Comments