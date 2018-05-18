Couple offers reward for info about school bus vandals

Susan Sharon | Maine Public Susan Sharon | Maine Public

By Ed Morin, Maine Public • May 18, 2018 1:40 pm

Updated: May 18, 2018 1:44 pm

Investigators with the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department are following up on leads as they try to identify the individuals who vandalized 22 RSU 16 School District buses and a pickup truck parked at the district’s administrative office in Poland.

The RSU 16 district includes the towns of Poland, Minot and Mechanic Falls. The district was forced to cancel classes for about 1,700 students.

Chief Deputy William Gagne said the office has received a few calls about the vandalism. In addition, Gagne said that a couple who lives in RSU 16 has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved with the criminal mischief.

“We’re hoping that that will entice some people that may have knowledge to come forth with knowing what they have and hopefully we can put this to rest soon,” Gagne said.

According to Gagne a surveillance video indicates the incident happened about 12:35 a.m. Wednesday. He said two white males, who could be in their late teens or early twenties, are seen on the tape using their shirts to conceal their faces.

