May 17, 2018
How Maine has managed its wild turkeys over the years

Gabor Degre | BDN
Male turkeys strutting in a Hampden field.
By John Holyoke, BDN Staff

— 1977: The reintroduction of 41 truly wild turkeys from Vermont takes place.

— 1982: In-state trap-and-transfer begins. Birds are moved to Waldo County.

— 1986: First limited hunting season.

— 1991: Began rule-making effort to eliminate allowing pen-raised wild turkeys in captivity.

— 1996: The trend of increasing the number of hunting permits continues, north and south hunting zones established.

— 2001: Number of hunting permits continues to increase, A and B seasons established.

— 2002: Nuisance Wildlife Policy adapted to specifically address wild turkeys.

— 2007: Fall six-day shotgun season established.

— 2010: Bag limits changed to one bird in the spring and one in the fall.

— 2014: Spring season open all day after years of shutting off at noon; combined spring/fall turkey permit sells for $20, which includes two turkeys in the spring and two more in the fall.

Source: Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

 

Comments

