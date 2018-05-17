10 things to know in national news for Thursday

Jim Cole | AP Jim Cole | AP

The Associated Press • May 17, 2018 1:00 am

1. What Trump’s financial disclosure reveals

The documents show the president reimbursed attorney Michael Cohen as much as $250,000 — with no mention of a $130,000 hush-money payment to adult film performer Stormy Daniels.

2. Why North Korea threatens to scrap the U.S. summit

Pyongyang says it has no interest in a “one-sided” affair meant to pressure the North to abandon its nuclear weapons.

3. Michigan State agrees to massive settlement

The university will pay $500 million to settle claims from over 300 women and girls who said they were assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar.

4. Senate approves net neutrality measure

The vote is intended to revive Obama-era internet rules that ensured equal treatment for all web traffic.

5. Who says most of those slain on Gaza border were members

Some 50 out of 60 protesters shot to death by Israeli forces belonged to Hamas, a senior official with the militant group says.

6. Facebook CEO to meet EU officials

Mark Zuckerberg is expected to speak with leaders of the European parliament about his company’s data protection scandal.

7. ‘We are seeing cutback after cutback’

Thousands of teachers fill the main street of North Carolina’s capital demanding better pay and more public schools funding.

8. Few smokers seek free lung cancer screening

“People are not aware that this is a test that can actually save lives,” says Dr. Richard Schilsky of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

9. Spike Lee pulls no punches with ‘Blackkklansman’

The film — now in competition for Cannes’ Palme d’Or — is the true-life tale of an African-American detective who infiltrated a Ku Klux Klan cell.

10. ‘It’s a roller-coaster ride every day’

With sports betting on the verge of expanding nationwide, those eyeing a huge payoff should understand that opening a sports book means high risks, uncertain rewards.

