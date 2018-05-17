Pilot flips plane after making emergency landing on Maine beach

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • May 17, 2018 11:32 am

This story was originally published on May 15, 2018.

An amateur-built single-engine plane flying out of Cape Elizabeth on Friday night made an emergency landing on a sandbar off Small Point in Phippsburg, got caught in soft sand and flipped over.

John Hartz, 28, of Cape Elizabeth left Spurwink Air Field in Cape Elizabeth in a Denali Cub fixed-wing, single-engine plane, and soon noticed a loose cowling, or cover, Deputy Chief Brett Strout of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

“He decided to put down on the beach and fix it, but got caught in the soft sand and it put the plane right over,” Strout said of the incident, which happened about 7:15 p.m.

The plane landed on a sandbar in a tidal beach area across the Sprague River from Salt Marsh Point Road off Small Point, Strout said.

Hartz, the only person on the plane, was uninjured. The plane’s wing and engine were damaged, Strout said.

The plane is registered to Third Wheel Adventures LLC of Scarborough, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Sheriff’s deputies and Phippsburg firefighters responded to the crash, as did the Department of Environmental Protection.

The sheriff’s office notified the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

