Maine islanders lose bid to halt ferry rate increase

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • May 17, 2018 2:34 pm

The Maine Department of Transportation has denied a request from the town of Islesboro to delay implementing a state island ferry increase that will cause some ticket prices for Isleboro residents to spike by more than 100 percent.

State transportation officials notified the town of the decision on Thursday.

Residents of island community have been infuriated with the new rate structure, unveiled in April, which sets a standard ticket price across the entire Maine State Ferry Service system ― $11 for a round-trip adult ticket, $5.50 for a child, and $30 for a person with a vehicle.

The town’s attorney and elected officials last month asked the Department of Transportation to delay the fee changes because of the hardships higher fees would create for Isleboro residents who commute to the mainland for work or business.

The new rate structure is due to take effect systemwide Monday.

With the new rate structure, an adult Islesboro rsident who today pays $5.50 for a ferry ticket will now pay nearly double — $11. If they have a car, that cost increases from $13.75 to $30.

The Maine State Ferry Service, part of the Maine Department of Transportation, runs ferries between the mainland and the islands of North Haven, Vinalhaven, Islesboro, Matinicus, Frenchboro and Swan’s Island. The service has not increased rates since 2009.

