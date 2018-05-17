Mid-Maine
May 17, 2018
Officials vote to rename bridge after slain sheriff’s deputy

Jeff Pouland | AP
This 2007 photo shows Somerset County Cpl. Sheriff Eugene Cole , who was killed early Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine.
The Associated Press

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine — Officials in a Maine town are asking the state Legislature to rename a bridge in honor of a slain sheriff’s deputy.

The Norridgewock Board of Selectman approved the measure to rename the Norridgewock Bridge to the Corporal Eugene Cole Memorial Bridge in a 4-0 vote Wednesday night.

WGME-TV reports Republican Rep. Brad Farrin submitted a bill to rename the bridge. He says it will be addressed soon if lawmakers return for a special session.

Cole was killed April 25 in Norridgewock in a late-night encounter with a man who was worried about going to prison for a gun charge in Massachusetts. John Williams is being held in connection with Cole’s death.

Norridgewock has declared April 25 to be Corporal Eugene Cole Day.

 

