Former standout Bangor goalie to play for US Premier Hockey League team in Auburn

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • May 16, 2018 5:56 pm

Former Bangor High School goalie Derek Fournier, a 2017 finalist for the Travis Roy Award given to the state’s top senior hockey player, will play for the first-year Twin City Thunder in the United States Premier Hockey League next season.

The Thunder will be based in Auburn and play at the Norway Savings Bank Arena.

Fournier, a former Eastern Maine Class A first-team selection, played last season for the Michigan-based Fox Motors Tier I Under-18 program. He posted a 6-6-3 record with a 2.01 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.

He received a call-up to the Topeka Roadrunners of the North American Hockey League, where he appeared in six games (5.09 GAA, .848 save percentage).

Former University of Maine goalie and current Dallas Stars netminder Ben Bishop played in the NAHL for the Texas Tornado.

Fournier had an outstanding career at Bangor High and capped his career by posting a 1.86 GAA and a .918 save percentage his senior year. He then helped lead the Maine Moose to a U-18 national championship, compiling a 2.07 GAA and a .887 save percentage.

The 6-foot-1 Fournier was a 13th-round draft choice of the Saint John Sea Dogs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in 2016.

“He’s the best goalie I’ve ever coached,” said Bangor High coach Quinn Paradis.

Lewiston High School coach Jamie Belleau once said that Fournier was “as good as they come in the state.

“He’s exceptional if he sees the puck and he’s also real good if he doesn’t see it. He’s athletic and he’s rarely out of position,” said Belleau.

Thunder head coach Doug Friedman said in a news release that Fournier is a “top level goaltender who is very agile and who uses his size well. He had a great season at Fox Motors and earned himself a call-up to the NAHL. We look forward to seeing him playing at an elite level this winter.

“We know he will give us the chance to win every time he’s in net,” Friedman added.

Fournier was also a top-notch catcher for the Bangor baseball team that won four consecutive state Class A championships from 2014-2017.

One of Fournier’s goaltending partners with the Thunder is Mount Vernon native Jaxon Friedman, who had a 3.29 GAA and a .902 save percentage for Kents Hill last season.

