By CBS 13 • May 16, 2018 7:08 am

Regional School Unit 16 in Poland says there is no school Wednesday because of vandalism of their school buses.

In a statement on Facebook the district wrote:

“Early this morning we learned of severe vandalism to our bus fleet tires. We will keep you up-to-date with what we learn and our next steps.”

RSU 16 services Poland, Mechanic Falls and Minot.

