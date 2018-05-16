Tractor-trailers catch fire at waste facility in Westbrook

WGME | BDN WGME | BDN

By CBS 13 • May 16, 2018 7:02 am

Firefighters responded to a fire early Wednesday morning at Casella Waste Systems in Westbrook.

Westbrook firefighters say the fire started around 1:30 a.m. in a tractor-trailer outside the facility.

The fire then spread to two other tractor-trailers.

The fire did not spread to any buildings.

Firefighters say the tractor-trailers were filled with compacted trash and kept reigniting.

No one was hurt, and there is no word yet on what caused the fire.

