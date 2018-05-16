Science center that brought Titanic, pirate artifacts to Portland to close

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

A Portland attraction in the heart of the Old Port is shutting its doors.

The owner of the Portland Science Center confirms the business will close for good after three years in business. The center billed itself as Maine’s first and only center showcasing world-class traveling educational exhibitions and museum attractions.

Several employees of local businesses along Commercial Street say they’ve been to the science center for one exhibit or another.

They say they’re sad to hear the news and say the science center was a unique, welcomed business in the Old Port.

“I think it’s really sad,” Kaitlyn Small, a bartender who works nearby, told CBS 13. “I’ve gone and seen a bunch of different exhibits that they’ve had there. I think it’s cool that it was always changing and different for people all the time. It’s cool for us [working nearby], we get to see things getting pulled in and out of there all the time.

“I don’t know,” she continued. “I think it’s kind of disappointing. I thought it was doing well.”

The Portland Science Center has been home to exhibits such as Titanic, Body World and most recently Planet Shark. It’s unclear at this time why the business is shutting down.

