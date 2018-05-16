Police say fatal stabbing of Veazie man at Portland Denny’s was self-defense

Dreamstime/TNS | File Dreamstime/TNS | File

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • May 16, 2018 2:42 pm

Updated: May 16, 2018 3:36 pm

No charges will brought in the 2016 fatal stabbing of a Veazie man in a Denny’s parking lot in Portland, after police determined that the alleged assailant acted in self-defense, police said.

The finding, announced Wednesday, means Portland police have closed the two-year homicide investigation into the death of Anthony Best, 31, said Portland Police Lt. Robert Martin.

Best died from stab wounds on May 20, 2016 at Maine Medical Center, injuries he suffered nearly a month earlier during a fight in the Denny’s parking lot on 1220 Brighton Ave.

No criminal charges will be brought against the man who stabbed him, following an extensive police investigation that found the person acted in justified self-defense when he stabbed Best several times in the torso, Martin said. The police have chosen not to identify that person.

The investigation found that Best was “the aggressor” in the confrontation with the man who allegedly stabbed him on April 28, 2016, Martin said.

That man was part of a group that Best and several friends had gotten into a separate fight with earlier that night at PT’s Showclub at 200 Riverside St. Staff at the club kicked Best and his friends out of the club because of their “confrontational and aggressive behavior,” Martin said.

Later that night, Best spotted the group — two men and two women — sitting in a car in the Denny’s parking lot, Martin said. Best reportedly was in the passenger’s seat of a friend’s car as it drove by the Brighton Avenue restaurant.

Best got out of the car and approached the group, ultimately provoking a fight with one of the men that culminated in that man stabbing Best several times in self-defense, Martin said.

Portland police interviewed multiple witnesses and consulted with prosecutors with the Maine attorney general’s office before marking the case closed, Martin said.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.