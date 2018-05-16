St. George narrowly approves $2.6 million wharf upgrade

Lauren Abbate | BDN Lauren Abbate | BDN

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • May 16, 2018 12:10 pm

Residents of St. George — a town of just more than 2,500 in Knox County — this week approved a $2.64 million wharf redevelopment project by four votes.

The project aims to expand town-owned waterfront property in the village of Port Clyde. Voters passed the referendum Monday, by a vote of 188-184, according to totals presented at the annual town meeting Tuesday night.

The redevelopment project involves the existing town-owned landing and an adjacent property that the town bought in 2015. The adjacent property was formerly the home of the St. George Marine Corp.

The plan is to connect the two properties by filling in a small area of water that currently separate them to create a single waterfront facility. This would double the wharf space in Port Clyde’s village area and add 150 feet of dock frontage.

The project will be paid for with a 20-year bond. Taxpayers will see their property taxes go up about $60 per year over the life of the bond, according to a release distributed last month by town officials.

