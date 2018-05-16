6 indicted for attempted murder in Maine shooting that led to police chase

Courtesy Washington County Jail | BDN Courtesy Washington County Jail | BDN

By Bill Trotter , BDN Staff • May 16, 2018 1:00 am

Six people have been indicted in Washington County on charges of aggravated attempted murder in connection with a drug-related shooting in Calais and ensuing high-speed car chase last December.

Saul Figuereo, Marco-Luis Figuereo-Frias, Elmer Frias, Stephen M. Perkins, Jordan Rodriguez and Brittany Wescott each was indicted Tuesday by a Washington County grand jury. Perkins, 27, and Wescott, 25, are both from Baileyville, while the other men, all in their 20s, are from the New York City borough of The Bronx, police have said.

Perkins, who after his arrest was found to have swallowed 110 bags of crack cocaine, also faces a drug possession charge, Washington County District Attorney Matthew Foster has said.

Each of the six additionally face charges of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, criminal intent and criminal conspiracy.

No one was injured in the shooting, which occurred Dec. 27 outside the Calais Motor Inn. Shots were fired at a local man from a car in which the five now-indicted men were riding, Calais police have said. A .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun was found on the street near where the shooting occurred, according to police.

Investigators have not publicly identified the man who was shot at or released details on Wescott’s involvement in the incident.

Minutes after the shooting, police stopped the car in Calais. But Perkins, who had been driving, tried to get away on foot while a passenger jumped into the driver’s seat and sped off north on Route 1, leading police on a 44-mile chase that ended in Brookton when the car skidded off the road, according to police. All four New York City men then ran in different directions into the surrounding woods but were caught one by one over the next hour or so, police have said.

