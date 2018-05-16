Convicted murderer seeking new trial in Aroostook case

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

By Jen Lynds , BDN Staff • May 16, 2018 6:42 pm

OAKFIELD, Maine — An attorney for a Houlton man convicted of murdering an Oakfield couple and then setting their home on fire nearly five years ago appealed his case to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday.

Defense attorney Tina Heather Nadeau of Portland argued that Aroostook County Superior Court Justice E. Allen Hunter erred when he denied a motion to exclude testimony from an eyewitness who identified convicted murderer Matthew Davis at the crime scene.

She also argued that Hunter erred in denying Davis’ request to present expert testimony refuting the reliability of eyewitness testimony, and that there was insufficient evidence to support the convictions.

Assistant Attorney General Donald Macomber argued against the appeals, telling members of the Law Court that the murder conviction should be upheld.

