BC tops UMaine in rain-shortened baseball game

May 15, 2018 7:13 pm

Boston College parlayed a single, a sacrifice, two walks, a hit batter and a wild pitch into two eighth-inning runs to build a 9-7 lead — and then a lightning storm later in the inning resulted in the game being called as the Eagles beat the University of Maine at the Harrington Athletic Village in Brighton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

Both teams are now 17-30.

BC had the bases loaded and one out in the eighth when the non-conference baseball game was called after a 23-minute delay.

UMaine junior Nick Silva, who has been bothered by a forearm strain, took over for Peter Kemble to start the eighth and Dante Baldelli greeted him with a base hit through the left side.

Jake Alu sacrificed him to second and Silva proceeded to walk Jake Palomaki and Chris Galland on 3-2 pitches to load the bases.

Connor Johnson came on to relieve Silva and hit Jack Cunningham with a pitch to force in what proved to be the winning run and he then uncorked a wild pitch to plate the ninth run.

It was the 81st batter to be hit by a UMaine pitcher which pulled the Black Bears into a fourth place tie nationally with the University of New Orleans. UMaine pitchers also issued nine walks, bringing the total to 249 in 389 ⅓ innings. The wild pitch was the team’s 52nd of the season.

Junior second baseman Danny Casals belted his team-leading 12th and 13th homers of the season for the Black Bears with his two-run shot in the third supplying UMaine with a 3-1 lead and his solo blast in the seventh tying the game 7-7.

Brian Dempsey paced the Eagles in the see-saw affair with four singles and two runs batted in.

Casals had a single to go with his two homers for UMaine. Chris Bec and Jeremy Pena had two singles each and Bec knocked in a run. Freshman Ben Terwilliger swatted a two-run homer in the seventh, the first of his career, to give UMaine a short-lived 6-5 lead.

UMaine will conclude the regular season by hosting America East leader Hartford for a Friday doubleheader and a Saturday single game.

