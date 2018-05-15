Wednesday, May 16, 2018: Cote for governor, Schwartz for Senate District 7, support ranked-choice voting

May 15, 2018 8:00 am

Updated: May 15, 2018 8:31 am

Schwartz for Senate District 7

I urge every Hancock County Democratic voter to choose Ian Schwartz as our candidate for Senate District 7. Schwartz was raised on Mount Desert Island, and is committed to building a year-round economy in eastern Maine that provides opportunity for all of our children.

Having employed Schwartz as a legal intern, I saw his dedication to doing the job well and his ability to think outside the box. These two qualities will serve him well as we face a once in a generation chance to make real changes in Augusta.

I have been appalled to see Augusta politicians flagrantly flout the popular will reflected in so many successful citizen initiatives. Schwartz’s opponent in the Democratic primary, Rep. Louis Luchini, sponsored a bill that would have made it a crime for anyone to circulate initiative petitions within 50 feet of the entrances to polling places on Election Day. Luchini also backed a bill that would have deprived Bar Harbor voters of direct control at their annual town meeting of any development of the old Blue Nose ferry terminal site. Schwartz understands that we need more citizen involvement, not less.

Every sign now points to a Democratic wave this November. Let’s make sure that that wave produces real and permanent change by nominating and electing candidates such as Schwartz. He will, once in Augusta, seek to implement the popular will by expanding access to health care, post-high school education, and broadband service. He knows the best way to invest in Maine is to invest in its people.

Arthur J. Greif

Bar Harbor

Cote for governor

I don’t attach much significance to the recent ranked-choice poll on the governor’s race, given the volatility and significant number of undecided voters. Nevertheless, if Maine Democrats are serious about winning the Blaine House this November, then choosing Adam Cote as the party’s nominee in June’s primary should be a no-brainer.

Cote represents a “changing of the guard,” not only in terms of a generational shift (he’s 45), but also in the fact that he does not represent the political donor class — and is therefore not beholden to special interests. As a relative outsider, Cote will bring a fresh perspective to the ways in which the people’s business ought to be done in our state capitol. There’s no expectation on Cote’s part that decades spent in Augusta somehow “entitles” anyone to the nomination. Cote intends to earn it by reaching out to Maine voters in every county in the state.

When Cote ran for the Democratic congressional nomination in Maine’s 1st Congressional District a decade ago, he finished a close second to eventual winner Chellie Pingree. Of particular note, though, is the fact that he carried every mill town (and former mill town) in the district. If the Democratic Party is intent on winning back the 2nd Congressional District — after recent setbacks — this, along with Cote’s inclusive message of economic renewal, should spark genuine interest.

Cote’s years of service and leadership — along with his progressive vision for Maine’s future — make him uniquely qualified to serve as our next governor. Vote Cote on June 12.

Stephen McKay

Brunswick

Support ranked-choice voting

In 2007, when John Baldacci was governor, five Republicans and five Democrats sponsored a bill — LD 585 — in the Legislature to implement ranked-choice voting in Maine. Ranked-choice voting is simply a form of run-off voting. It has been supported by people of all political parties and independents across the state, and it has been used for many decades in a number of places around the nation and the world.

As recently confirmed by the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, it can be used in the June primary elections for all state and federal races, and it can be used in the November general elections for the federal offices. It is used for elections that have more than two candidates to make sure that winners at least get much closer to a real majority, thereby eliminating vote-splitting and the “spoiler effect” so that winners more accurately reflect the actual will of the voters. The ballots are easy, and voters are empowered with more voice and more choice.

Please vote yes on Question 1 in June to support ranked-choice voting.

Ron Bilancia

Brewer

Pingree stands up for Mainers

Rep. Chellie Pingree recently wrote an article titled, “Get Ready for the 2018 Farm Bill Fiasco.” In it, she outlined things she saw as both positive and negative about the upcoming bill. Unfortunately, the proposed bill drafted “behind closed doors” by Republican representatives, highly favors the bad. I want to share my perspective and to thank Pingree for her continuous support of the programs that are crucially needed here in the state of Maine.

I, like Pingree, have lived in Maine for many years. My entire life in fact. I grew up watching the effects of the previous farm bill go into effect in my community. I watched family, friends and community members all struggle with hunger. Even when funding in the current farm bill is dedicated to programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, 1 in 7 people in Maine continue to struggle to find food.

Watching these struggles take place while growing up is why I have started to pursue a career in addressing food security. Through working with various public health organizations in Maine, I have seen the positive effects programs like SNAP and Maine Harvest Bucks have for our community members. Some representatives, such as Bruce Poliquin, have consistently tried to limit funding for these assistance programs in the state. That is why now, as the new farm bill develops, we need everyone to support legislators like Pingree. Thank you, Pingree, for keeping Mainers in mind.

Zachary Hebert

Brunswick

Election notice

The BDN will stop accepting letters and OpEds related to the June 12 election on June 1. Not all submissions can be published.