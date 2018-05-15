Maine man sentenced to 7 years in prison for robbing credit union

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • May 15, 2018 1:12 pm

A Biddeford man was sentenced Monday in federal court to 7 years in prison for robbing the Infinity Federal Credit Union in Arundel in August 2017.

Glenn Brackett, 49, will serve 3 years of supervised release following completion of his sentence, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank.

Prosecutors said that on Aug. 16, 2017, Brackett entered the credit union, approached a teller with his hand in a sock, making it appear that he was armed, and ordered the teller to give him everything, Frank wrote.

The teller gave Brackett an undisclosed amount of money and he left in a vehicle, but police soon found his vehicle abandoned behind a local business, tracked him into the woods and arrested him. They recovered all the stolen money, Frank said.

The case was investigated by the Biddeford Police Department, the York County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

