City gets more federal funds than expected, plans more help for immigrants and homeless

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Seth Koenig , BDN Staff • May 15, 2018 12:32 pm

The city of Portland is receiving about $150,000 more in federal funding than expected for its Community Development Block Grant program, and will distribute the additional money to a range of local organizations that provide services for immigrants and people experiencing homelessness, among others.

The city had been expecting to receive approximately $1.85 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for fiscal year 2019.

The unexpected funding will be allocated among seven social services programs, with Catholic Charities and its Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project receiving $6,345 more, to increase its total allotment to more than $51,000, and Preble Street Resource Center receiving $3,167 more, to increase its total to nearly $26,000.

“I’m pleased to be able to pass on these funds that we ended up receiving this year in order to provide additional funding for these worthy projects and programs,” said City Manager Jon Jennings in a statement. “It’s not likely that we’ll continue to receive additional funds each year, but for now I’m glad that we’re able to increase these seven programs by 14 percent.”

Milestone Recovery, an organization that provides substance use and behavioral health disorder services, will receive $14,000 more for its Homeless Outreach and Mobile Engagement (HOME) Team, bringing the total allocation to $114,000.

The city’s Mobile Medical Outreach program and the peer recovery organization Amistad are among other programs that will benefit from the funding increase.

