Police snare Maine car theft suspect before he could vamoose via fire escape

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • May 15, 2018 1:27 pm

With the assistance of several residents, a 38-year-old Lisbon man considered dangerous and possibly armed was arrested Saturday afternoon in downtown Boothbay Harbor as he attempted to escape from an apartment through a fire escape.

Police were told just after noon on Saturday that Jedidiah Watson allegedly stole a vehicle from the Biddeford area and was in Boothbay Harbor, Boothbay Harbor police Chief Robert Hasch said in a release.

Police were told that Watson had three warrants for his arrest, had possibly stolen a firearm and was considered dangerous, Hasch said.

Officer John Braley located the allegedly stolen vehicle on Howard Street and, working with dispatch and several residents, determined that Watson was in a Howard Street apartment.

Boothbay Harbor officers and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Watson without incident as he allegedly attempted to leave the apartment by the fire escape, according to Hasch.

The allegedly stolen vehicle was returned to its owner.

No information about the vehicle, the firearm or the charges pending against Watson were immediately available on Tuesday.

