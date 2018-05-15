Maine’s high court to decide whether to kick prosecutors off Carrillo case

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Alex Acquisto , BDN Staff • May 15, 2018 3:57 pm

Updated: May 15, 2018 4:45 pm

Maine’s highest court will decide whether to remove state prosecutors from the case of a Stockton Springs mother who claims they illegally collected evidence in their efforts to prove she killed her daughter.

Sharon Carrillo’s attorney, Chris MacLean, filed a motion to disqualify prosecutors, saying they illegally used subpoenas to obtain confidential records, but a Superior Court judge in April denied the motion.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court on Monday agreed unanimously to hear the appeal “on an expedited basis,” according to the decision. The appeal is expected to be argued on June 12.

Sharon and her husband, Julio Carrillo, are charged with depraved indifference murder in the beating death of Sharon’s 10-year-old daughter, Marissa Kennedy.

Prosecutors allege that Sharon and Julio Carrillo beat Marissa Kennedy on a daily basis for months, until she succumbed to her injuries in late February inside a Stockton Springs condominium owned by Sharon’s parents.

In March, a state police detective collecting evidence for the case requested Sharon’s records from the Maplebrook School in Amenia, New York, where she was formerly a student.

Citing privacy laws, the head of the school declined to release the records. The Attorney General’s Office then issued a subpoena for the records, saying that the head of school would be required to appear to testify in a Belfast courthouse if she did not surrender them. A psychological evaluation of Carrillo was among the documents eventually released to state prosecutors.

In late March, Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea admitted the state didn’t follow proper procedures in getting the out-of-state records, but claimed the “procedural error” was inadvertent, and not “deception or fraud.”

It’s fairly unusual for a defendant to be given the opportunity to appeal while in the middle of a case, MacLean said on Tuesday.

“As a general rule, you’re only allowed to appeal at the end of a case,” MacLean said.

“It’s really unusual for a defendant to be able to make an appeal of the decision in the middle of a criminal case.”

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.