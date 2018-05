Local scores; tennis, golf, Little League results

May 14, 2018 9:34 pm

Results

Monday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Central 13, Greenville 2

Dexter 13, Penquis 3

Fort Kent 15, Ashland 0

Greater Houlton Christian 14, Madawaska 2

PVHS 7, DI-Stonington 6

Searsport 12, Sumner 9

Woodland 13, East Grand 0

SOFTBALL

Bangor 13, Mt. Blue 6

Bucksport 2, Mattanawcook 0

Dexter 19, Penquis 3

Hermon 17, Washington Ad. 1

Narraguagus 19, Jonesport Beals 4

PVHS 12, DI-Stonington 0

Piscataquis 12, Lee 0

Searsport 12, Sumner 9

Sunday’s Results

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

NCAA Division III Tourney

Western New England 6, Husson 5, 11 inn. (Husson eliminated)

Saturday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Caribou 16, Maine Central Institute 6

Fort Kent 15-8, Wisdom 5-0

Maine Central Institute 7, 6

Calais 5, Mattanawcook 1

John Bapst 6, MDI 5

Oceanside 11, Erskine 4

Searsport 18, Temple Academy 1

SOFTBALL

Ashland 14, Central Aroostook 2

Fort Kent 15, Wisdom 4

Mattanawcook 8, Calais 2

Searsport 3, Temple Academy 2

Woodland 15, Shead 3

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

Maine 8, Albany 7

Wesleyan 3, Bates 1 (Bates eliminated)

SOFTBALL

NCAA Division III Tourney

Husson 4, W. New England 4 (susp., darkness, bottom 6th)

Tennis

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls

Old Town (2-5) 4, MDI (3-5) 1

Singles: Ellie Bridgers (MDI) def. Rheylan Burke 8-0, Megan Grindle (OT) def. Emily Banks 8-6, Hope Dorr (OT) def. Maggie Collins 8-4; doubles: Sage Phillips-Hannah Swedberg (OT) def. Rachelle Swanson-Kate Hoff 9-8 (7-3), Kyra Armitage-Izzy Ward (OT) def. Isabella Michael-Claire Shaw 8-3

Skowhegan (6-3) 3, Hampden Acad. (3-6) 2

Singles: Hannah Howard (S) def. Elise Linn 6-3, 6-3, Shelby Deron (HA) def. Alyssa Salley 6-3 ,6-3, Mikiko Frey (HA) def. Kim Munster 6-1, 1-6, 7-5; doubles: Brooke Rogers-Jada Mack (S) def. Tia Blejeru-Claire Nickels 6-1, 6-2; MacKenzie McConnell-Logan Bolster (S) def. Lauren MacDonald/Zoe Ellingwood 6-1, 6-4; exhibitions: Cara Leino-Zeo Ellingwood (HA) def. Katelyn Warren-Bhreagh Kennedy 8-6, Marlee Hisler-Abby Bolvin (S) def. Phoebe Wagner-Sarah Gass 8-2

Mt. Blue 5, Mt. Ararat 0

Singles: Grace McIntosh (MB) def. Meri Stockford 6-1, 6-2; Maeve Hickey (MB) def. Ryley Leech 6-4, 6-2; Brianna Jackson (MB) def. Riley Robertson 6-0, 6-0; doubles: Mariel Damon-Bailey Levesque (MB) def. Grace Trebilcock-Beth Dube 6-2, 6-3; Sophia Pires-Hallie Pike (MB) def. Katie Trebilcock-Kaitlyn Doughty 6-2, 6-3

Orono 5, Dexter 0

Singles: Emily Witham (O) def. Jayna Robinson 8-0, Becca Gallant (O) def. Bella Adam 8-1, Laura Von Hambur (O) def. Aino Rudloff-Eastman 8-0: Doubles; Leah Costello & Izzy Baker (O) def. Olivia Peakes & Abby Wakefield 8-4, Grace Lee & Auralee Mayfield (O) def. Elise Beaudry & Shannon O’Roak 8-0

GSA 5, Piscataquis 0

Singles: Lindsay Nevin def. Lilli McCormack 8-1; Julianna Allen def. Madelynn Crosby 8-1; Courtney Bianco def. Shanoah Hill 8-2; doubles: Chloe Polite-Libby Weed def. Cali Turner-Taylor Marson 8-2; Erica Hipsky-Nellie Haldane def. Brooke Kujawski-Alison Quimby 8-2.

Calais (6-2) 5, Woodland (3-4) 0

Singles: CeCe Foccardi def. Brooke Russell 8-0, Haley Donovan def. Makayla Overlock 8-0, Kelly Carter by forfeit; doubles: Emily Doten-Libby Bitar def. Willow Newman-Faith Johnson 8-4, Jayda Pellerin-Laura Edgerly by forfeit

Messalonskee (6-1) 5, Bangor (2-4) 0

(Friday) Singles: Lauren Bourque (M) def. Alana Broughton (B) 6-2, 6-2, Amanda Wiswell (M) def. Leila Davids (B) 6-2, 6-0, Elena Guarino (M) def. Katherine Clukey (B) 6-0, 6-0; doubles: Gracie Vicete-Megan Williams (M) def Abby Houghton-Jodi Glidden (B) 6-3, 6-2; Gabby Wood McGuckin-Emma Kenard (M) def. Lydia Caron-Julia Houghton 6-1, 6-0

Boys

MDI (2-6) 4, Old Town (3-4) 1

Singles: Drake Janes (MDI) def. Caleb Braley 8-5, Max Craigo (MDI) def. Jay Theriault 8-6, September Murray (MDI) def. Dillon Leland 8-1; doubles: Blake Daigle-Dakota Madden (OT) def. Michael Borge-Nolan Murphy 9-8 (7-5), Nick Harding-Ryan Kelly( MDI) def. Justin Bishop-Russel Sossong 8-5

Orono 4, Dexter 1

Singles: Sam Cartwright (O) def. Hunter Speed 8-6, Itai Boss (O) def. Bud Sathtachinun 8-2, Calvin Murphy (O) def. John Lane 8-1: Doubles: George Lewis-Matt Sickles (D) def. Ben Allen-Rahill/Antle Jarvikare 8-6, J.J. Astumian-Ryan Shorette (O) def. Jacob Cardelli-DongJoon Kim 8-1

GSA 4, Piscataquis 1

Singles: Kent Fang (G) def. Eben Cooley 9-7; Quinn Stabler (G) def. Caleb Rolfe 8-6; Zac Wilson (P) def. Lars Hooper 8-3; doubles: Oscar Son-Joey Mitchell (G) def. Nick Hutchins-Matt Goggin 8-2; Bowon Sol-Liam Webb (G) def. Kobe Gilbert-Ethan Worster 8-2.

Calais (4-4) 5, Woodland (1-6) 0

Singles: JD Turner def. Charles Newman 8-2, Nathan Smith by forfeit, Christian Emery by forfeit; doubles: Colton Sherrard-Dylan Korasadowicz by forfeit, Adam Barnard-Petak Dana by forfeit

Camden Hills 4, Mt. Ararat 1

Singles: Peter Mao (MA) def. Cooper Russell 6-2, 6-1; Charlie O’Brien (CH) def. Ryan Glass 6-4, 6-2; Noah Heidorn (CH) def. Matt Mosher 6-4, 6-2; Doubles: Henry Cooper and David Poutasse (CH) def. Zander Chown and Nathan Kofroth 6-4, 6-1; Jack Lawrence and Trevor Ihis (CH) def. Luke Curnin and Will San Pedro 6-1, 6-2. Exhibitions: Espen Wold and Kyan Muhammad (CH) def. Tristan Caswell-Riday and Jacob Fusco 6-4; Jack Poutasse (CH) def. David Neufeld 6-4

Golf

EMSGA

At Palmyra GC

Team Gross: Terry Whitney, Jeff Dutch, Steve Stanford, Barry Porter (68); Net: Bob Edwards, Peter Beatham, Allen Staples, Tom Ivers (57); Class A Gross: Bob Braun (78), Steve Belyea (78), Jim Raye (84), John Champeon (84); Net: Mark Bennett (65), Peter Blake (68), Neil Labbe (69); Class B Gross: Terry Whitney (77), Jeff Dutch (80), Lee Chick (81); Net: Tom Folsom (60), Harvey Peterson (64), Larry Orcutt (64); Class C Gross: Larry Quinn (79), Sandy Ervin (79), Colby Clendenning (82); Net: Don Crowell (61), Peter Beatham (63,) Mel Mclay (64); Class D Gross: Barry Porter (83), Joe Sala (84), Steve Norton (88); Net: Bill Tebrake (69), Bob Edwards (71), Norm Plourde (72); Class E Gross: Don Maxim (85), Bucky Owen (85); Net: Dave Davis (75), Peter Doran (76); Super Seniors Gross: Charles Eater (100); Net: Carl Buck (67); Pins: No. 2. Gil Lacroix 5-6, No. 8. Steve Stanford 17-2, No. 3 Bucky Owen 7-3, 17 Don Crowell 1-7

LOCAL

At Lucerne GC

Lucerne Golf Club Monday Senior Scramble — 1st Barry Hobert, Kerry Woodbury, Ben Sawyer, Mike Dore -7; 2nd (tie) Tom Winston, Jim Bonzey, Don McCubbin, Doug Hewes -5; Rock Alley, Glen Monek, Gary Doane, Ken Goldstein -5; Randy Irish, Ralph Alley, Dennis Kiah, Tim Furrow -4; John Somes, Ron Allen, Joe Guaraldo, Dale Anthony, Tim Furow -4; Bruce Blanchard, Mark Molnar, Robin Young, Richard Baker -4; Barry Harris, Scott MacArthur, Bruce MacGregor, Bob McKenney -3; Bill Brooks, Dana Corey, Mark Johnson, Jim Mabry -2; Pins: No. 2 Bruce Blanchard 6-7, No. 6 Barry Hobert 1-6

At Kebo Valley GC

Golf Wars — Inner Gross: 1. Fringe Benefits 31 2. Putter Face 34; Inner Net: 1. Misfits 26.95 2. BFB Boomers 27.25; Outer Gross: 1. Rough Riders 32 2. Fearsome 33; Outer Net: 1. Slosh Factor 27.7 2. Fore Coursemen 28; Pins: No. 4. Lucas Dunbar 14-7, No. 6. Goodie Goodwin 29-10, No. 9. John Fitzpatrick 10-9

Batter up

BASEBALL

Little League

Aubuchon Hardware 13, Governor’s Restaurant 10

Aubuchon top hitters: Carson Ellis double, 3 singles; Matt Brawn double, single; winning pitcher: Joey Campbell; Governor’s: Nate Tibbits 3 singles; Jack Marquis 2 singles; Nate Baker 2 singles