Tuesday, May 15, 2018: Why this Democrat is voting for a Republican, Mills for governor, Dodge for House District 97

May 14, 2018 10:09 am

Why this Democrat is voting for a Republican

I am a lifelong Democrat who is voting for a Republican. Justin Thompson of Port Clyde is running for Maine House District 92, which includes the towns of Thomaston, Cushing, South Thomaston, St. George and Matinicus.

Thompson may be a Republican, but he is an honest man, one of the many hard-working fishermen whose boats we hear chugging out to sea at 5 a.m. all along the coast of Maine. As a lobsterman, he is truly free and independent. I could not see Thompson ever being bought, as so many of our politicians are. I may not agree with some of his positions, but I know they are the well-thought out and fair assessments of a man with integrity.

Thompson recently wrote a letter to the Courier-Gazette in Rockland supporting a Democrat, Knox County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tim Carroll, for sheriff.

In this crazy world of partisanship, we need Thompson.

Kathleen Fox

St. George

Poliquin’s attack on SNAP

Rep. Bruce Poliquin’s congressional voting record looks to be at odds with the interests of most of his constituents.

He voted for the GOP tax bill, which delivered benefits to huge corporations and wealthy Americans, ostensibly to produce a surge in business investment — creating jobs, raising wages and spurring economic growth.

In a survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, most businesses revealed that this law has changed their investment plans only slightly, if at all. Few voters received minimal bonuses or raises; most have not seen any change in their paychecks.

Poliquin’s vote has resulted in more wealth for the wealthy and a mushrooming of the budget deficit. Now he and other Republicans plan to address that deficit in part by implementing changes to SNAP. The work or volunteer requirements involved in his recent proposal sound reasonable, yet many SNAP recipients are already working at low-paying jobs, are disabled or are caring for someone who is disabled, are elderly, or lack transportation or child care needed to hold a job.

Of the U.S. counties experiencing food insecurity, 76 percent are rural, where jobs and volunteer opportunities are not readily available. Many rural counties in Maine are home to children of working families struggling to survive who benefit from SNAP.

Sure, slashing SNAP may initially decrease the deficit, but at what cost? How will our economy thrive in the long run from children being underfed and more families falling through the cracks? Just who is Poliquin representing?

Laura Lander

Harpswell

Mills for governor

Janet Mills is one of the most amazing people I’ve ever known and absolutely the best person to be Maine’s next governor.

As one of her former assistant district attorneys, I witnessed first hand her great abilities. This included being responsible for three budgets, working with three sets of county commissioners, organizing and presenting cases on behalf of the victims of domestic violence, and supervising a multi-jurisdictional staff of professionals. Throughout she always had time for others.

She knows how to get things done. She has always cared passionately about the people of Maine. Let’s make Mills our next governor.

Mary Flint

Farmington

Dodge for House District 97

For the past seven years, the people of Maine have been subject to and witness of a divided Legislature unwilling (at times) to cross the aisle and a governor who has ignored the results of referendums. He has held bond issues hostage, bullied members of both parties, and flung insults as though they were snowballs.

It is time for a change by voting in aspiring legislators who will cross the aisle and work together for the people of Maine and listen 100 percent.

One such individual is Jan Dodge running for House District 97, comprising the communities of Belfast, Northport and Waldo.

An exceptional quality of Dodge is listening. She is always 100 percent engaged with the people with whom she is conversing. She takes what they say seriously. She researches for answers to questions and issues they may have. She is so devoted to and passionate about finding answers that she has taken time to attend and speak at various committee meetings at the State House. She will ask the tough questions to get the necessary answers to relate back to her constituents to-be.

I am a complete supporter of Dodge, a retired educator who cares, listens and is passionate about making the difference that we need in the Legislature. Join me by voting Dodge for House District 97 in the June 12 Democratic primary.

Gregory Coleman

Waldo

Fishy St. Clair ‘issue ad’

This new “issue ad” that touts the monument building skills of Democrat Lucas St Clair — and his denial of any prior knowledge of or connection to the ad — simply doesn’t pass the smell test. We’ve had this type of campaigning imposed on us long enough to instantly see what’s going on: His campaign is happy when some friendly deep pockets whip up a misleading fluff piece and then says it has “no idea” how such shenanigans could have happened.

Call me naive, but I thought primaries are supposed to be a level playing field in which friendly colleagues honestly compete for their party’s favor. A slick and pricey bit of television that appears just weeks before the election — that’s something we (sadly) expect in the nasty general election yet to come. At a recent candidates forum, I saw St. Clair express respect for all his rivals and solemnly vow that he would never stoop to dark money tactics. He — or his shadowy backers who produced the monument ad — have obviously done a 180 on all that.

Maybe what the St. Clair campaign has rolled out here proves that he can hold his own in those famous congressional knife fights. Surrounded by relatives and good friends with money, and always ready with the thinnest of denials, he might just be a survivor up there. But myself, I’m looking for a someone to represent my interests. Not another Bruce Poliquin.

Mike Ray

Lincolnville

Election notice

The BDN will stop accepting letters and OpEds related to the June 12 election on June 1. Not all submissions can be published.