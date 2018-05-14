Woman warns of bear in residential Maine neighborhood

Miranda Gilman photo courtesy of CBS 13 Miranda Gilman photo courtesy of CBS 13

By CBS 13 • May 14, 2018 3:50 pm

SANFORD, Maine — A woman told CBS 13 she was shocked to find a bear right outside her home over the weekend.

Miranda Gilman sent photos showing the bear looking out from behind a tree and going through her trash.

She says she lives on Main Street in Sanford near the Hannaford.

She posted the photos on Facebook along with a warning to others who live in the area.

“I had a feeling where he was in a pretty well populated area that he was probably more scared of me than I was of him, but it was definitely was unsettling. I definitely wasn’t expecting it, that’s for sure,” Gilman said.

The Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says if you encounter a bear, make loud noises from a safe distance, shout or bang pots and pans together to scare the bear.

When the bear is gone, officials say you should remove potential attractants like garbage, bird seed, and pet food.

