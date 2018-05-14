Man charged with decade-old child sex assaults in Kittery

Seth Koenig | BDN Seth Koenig | BDN

By Hadley Barndollar, Portsmouth Herald • May 14, 2018 4:19 pm

ALFRED, Maine — A New Hampshire man has been indicted on three charges of gross sexual assault alleging he engaged in sexual acts with a child more than a decade ago in the town of Kittery.

Gilbert Robert, 63, of Conway, New Hampshire, is scheduled to face trial on June 18 in York County Superior Court after a grand jury handed down the three indictments earlier this month, each a Class A felony. Indictments are not an indication of guilty, but rather a grand jury found probable cause to bring the case to trial.

The assaults allegedly occurred between 2005 and 2009, each time in Kittery. The alleged victim was 5 years old at the time of the first sexual assault, according to the indictments.

Robert posted $1,000 cash bail and is ordered to have no contact with any children under the age of 12, as well as the alleged victim and her immediate family members.

Robert is set to be arraigned on the charges Tuesday, coinciding with a dispositional conference the same day. A trial in the matter is scheduled to begin June 18.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.