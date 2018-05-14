Maine man killed in armed confrontation with Maine State Police

Lexie O'Connor | CBS 13 Lexie O'Connor | CBS 13

By Christopher Burns , BDN Staff • May 14, 2018 7:05 am

Updated: May 14, 2018 8:06 am

A Wales man was shot and killed in an armed confrontation with Maine state troopers early Monday morning, authorities said.

Police were called Sunday night to a home on Route 132 in Wales after a shot was fired at a woman during a domestic violence incident, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland. The woman was not injured during the incident, he said.

Maine State Police negotiators and a tactical team were dispatched to the home and attempted to make contact with the man, McCausland said.

McCausland said there was an armed confrontation between the man and the state police tactical team in which he was fatally shot.

No police officers were injured in the shooting.

McCausland did not identify either the man or the officer who fired the fatal shot, but he said their names would likely be released later today.

McCausland said the Maine attorney general’s office is investigating the officer-involved shooting, as is standard procedure.

This is the second officer-involved shooting so far this month. A man was fatally wounded by a state trooper during an armed confrontation outside an Oakfield grocery store on May 4. The man, John Corneil, 54, died the following day at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Corneil allegedly challenged troopers outside the store with a handgun, which was later determined to be a pellet gun resembling a Beretta 9 mm pistol, Lt. Col. John Cote of the state police said on May 4.

In its more than 100 reviews of officer-involved shootings since 1990, the attorney general’s office has never found that an officer should face criminal charges, according to a previously published report.

In March, the attorney general’s office ruled in two separate cases that state troopers and the Vassalboro police chief were legally justified in the fatal 2017 shooting of Kadhar Bailey, 25, and Ambroshia Fagre, 18, in a pickup truck that rammed a parked police cruiser in Vassalboro, and that a Portland police officer was legally justified in the 2017 shooting death of Chance David Baker, 22, at the Union Station Plaza on St. John Street where he was reportedly acting erratically and waving a long gun that was later determined to be an air rifle.

