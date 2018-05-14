Richmond man dies in I-295 crash

Maine State Police | BDN Maine State Police | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • May 14, 2018 10:41 am

A Richmond man died Friday when he lost control of his pick-up truck and hit a stand of trees off Interstate 295, authorities said.

Gary Hastings, 76, was driving northbound through Bowdoinham when his 2008 Ford pickup truck struck the median and then collided with the trees along the side of the highway, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said.

Hastings, who died in the wreck, did not have any passengers when he crashed, McCausland said.

Authorities do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash, he said.

