May 15, 2018
Body of Maine man missing since November found on banks of Penobscot River

Maine State Police | BDN
Steven A. Reed, 64, of Waldoboro, was last seen in Bangor on November 4, 2017. His body was found May 8 on the banks of the Penobscot.

Police have confirmed Monday that a body found last week along the banks of the Penobscot River in Searsport is that of Steven Reed, a 64-year-old Waldoboro man who has been missing since November.

Reed was last seen leaving Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on Nov. 4 after being discharged. Last week, authorities requested help in locating Reed, who reportedly suffered from alcoholism and depression.

Meanwhile, Searsport and state police detectives recovered a body from the banks of the Penobscot on May 8. They sent the remains to the Maine medical examiner’s office, which identified the body as Reed.

Reed’s relatives were notified during the weekend.

