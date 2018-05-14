Body of Maine man missing since November found on banks of Penobscot River

Maine State Police | BDN Maine State Police | BDN

May 14, 2018 8:07 pm

Police have confirmed Monday that a body found last week along the banks of the Penobscot River in Searsport is that of Steven Reed, a 64-year-old Waldoboro man who has been missing since November.

Reed was last seen leaving Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on Nov. 4 after being discharged. Last week, authorities requested help in locating Reed, who reportedly suffered from alcoholism and depression.

Meanwhile, Searsport and state police detectives recovered a body from the banks of the Penobscot on May 8. They sent the remains to the Maine medical examiner’s office, which identified the body as Reed.

Reed’s relatives were notified during the weekend.

