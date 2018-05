John Clarke Russ | BDN John Clarke Russ | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • May 14, 2018 8:37 am

A woman died in a motorcycle crash in Embden Sunday night, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. on Kennebec River Road, Somerset County sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jim Ross said.

Embden is a small town in Somerset County, about 15 miles northwest of Skowhegan.

Authorities are still working to determine the cause of the crash. Ross said more information would become available later this morning.

