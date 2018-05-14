Game wardens recover body of missing 5-year-old who fell into Androscoggin River

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • May 14, 2018 3:34 pm

The Maine Warden Service on Monday recovered the body of a 5-year-old who fell into the Androscoggin River late last month.

A kayaker found the boy’s body just before noon on Monday in Durham, five miles from where Valerio McFarland into the current in Auburn while playing beside the bank with his older brother on April 24, said John MacDonald of the Maine Warden Service.

The kayaker, 43-year-old Christopher Lane, called 911 when he found the body “on the water’s surface” near to Auburn town line, which prompted game wardens to respond, MacDonald said.

Lane told the wardens that that he had set out on the river that morning to look for the body “to help bring closure for the McFarlands,” MacDonald said.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.