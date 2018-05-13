UMaine baseball team completes three-game sweep of Albany

May 13, 2018 5:15 pm

ALBANY, N.Y. – The University of Maine baseball team rallied from a 7-1 seventh-inning deficit to defeat the University of Albany 8-7 in America East play on Saturday.

The win — marking the first time the Black Bears have won a game when trailing after eight innings since 2016 — completed a three-game weekend sweep for UMaine and extended its overall winning streak to five games.

The Black Bears, 17-29 overall, are now 11-10 in conference play and entered Sunday’s action tied with UMass Lowell for third place in the AE standings. UML was scheduled to host Fairfield in a nonconference doubleheader on Sunday.

UMaine is set to play its final nonconference game of the spring at Boston College on Wednesday before hosting America East leader Hartford (20-27, 14-6 AE) in a pair of noontime doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday to close out the regular season.

Albany fell to 18-25 overall and 8-13 in conference play and currently holds the sixth and final playoff berth in the conference.

UMaine scored three runs against the Great Danes in the top of the seventh and added two each in the final two frames for the win.

Freshman Peter Kemble of Bangor earned his first career win after pitching two innings of one-hit relief in the seventh and eighth innings before Zach Winn registered his second save of the season by working a scoreless ninth.

Trevor DeLaite, another former Bangor High School standout, started for the Black Bears and scattered seven hits and four runs on the mound.

Kevin Doody, Jonathan Bennett (two RBIs) and Hernen Sardinas each had two hits to pace the UMaine offense while.Cody Pasic doubled with two RBIs and Sardinas and Jeremy Pena also doubled..

The Black Bears took a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly by Bennett in the top of the first but the Great Danes took control with two runs in the bottom of the first and single runs in the second and fourth innings to take a 4-1 advantage.

A three-run sixth inning stretched the Great Danes’ lead to 7-1.

Consecutive singles by Bennett, Brandon Vicens and Doody loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the seventh for UMaine. Pasic’s double scored Bennett and Vicens before Pena brought Doody home on a sacrifice fly to make it 7-4.

Two unearned runs in the eighth – including Bennett’s second RBI of the day and Caleb Kerbs’ 14th of the season – cut the deficit to one run.

Back-to-back doubles by Pena and Sardinas tied the game at 8-8 in the top of the ninth, with Sardinas eventually scoring the go-ahead run for UMaine on a wild pitch.