Doyon wins season-opening Speedway 95 feature

May 13, 2018 5:24 pm

HERMON, Maine — Driving the car that won the Best of Show award at the annual Northeast Motorsports Show in Augusta last January, Winterport’s Joey Doyon led all 40 laps of the Dysart’s late model feature at Speedway 95 on Saturday.

Starting from the outside pole position, Doyon led the field and survived two restarts on his way to victory on Van Syckle Kia Opening Day.

Following the two lap-25 restarts, Skowhegan’s Kris Matchett stayed about two car lengths behind Doyon for the final 15 laps but was unable to unseat Doyon from the top spot. Matchett finished second, with Bradley’s Deane Smart third and John Kalel II of Orrington fourth and heat race winner and feature race pole sitter D.C. Alexander of Carmel fifth.

In the Casella Recycling Street Stocks, William McCullough of Kenduskeag gained the outside pole position for the start of the 30-lap event when Keith Ogden of Holden was forced to return to the pits before one lap was complete when his car started splashing fuel on the track.

McCullough promptly placed his car at the front of the field when the green dropped and stayed in front to take the checkered flag. Ogden returned to the track before the race began again, and despite being relegated to the rear of the field overcame a lengthy side-by-side battle with David Green of Ellsworth to finish second. Green took a close third, with Ellsworth’s Bradley Norris and Franklin’s Mike Overlock rounding out the top five.

Other Speedway 95 results

Casella Waste Systems Sport-Four: 1. Zach Audet, Norridgewock; 2. Isaac Rollins, Hudson; 3. Daryl Ogden, Greenbush; 4. Caleb Bernatchez, Vassalboro; 5. Lewis Batchelder, Dixmont; Caged Runner: 1.Ethan Lyons, Skowhegan; 2. Doug Day Jr., Glenburn; 3. David Carlow, Orono; 4. James Dodge III, Fairfield; 5. Kyle Gallant, Levant; Coca-Cola Outlaw/Sportsman: 1. Steve Kimball, Holden; 2. Justin Larsen, Peru; 3. Mike Overlock, Franklin; 4. Jeff Overlock Jr., Hermon; Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduro: 1. Keith Drost, Stetson; 2. Josh Merrill, Corinth; 3. Dustan Durrell, Newburgh; 4. Donny Blanchard, Farmington; 5. Kevin Hartley, Hermon; Kenny U-Pull RoadRunners: 1. Ben Jenkins, Brewer; 2. Durbon Davis, Hermon; 3. Chris Horlieca, Winterport; 4. Kevin Hathaway, St. Albans, Vermont; 5. Troy Gould, Winterport

Harrington’s McLaughlin wins at Wiscasset

At Wiscasset, Andrew McLaughlin of Harrington earned the victory Saturday in the Wood Pellet Warehouse Late Model Sportsman feature at Wiscasset Speedway.

McLaughlin won the 40-lap event by 2.454 seconds over runner-up Chris Thorne of Sidney and earned his first victory at the track since last year’s Coastal 200.

J.R. Robinson of Windham placed third, with Brandon Fowler of Rome and Logan Melcher rounding out the top five finishers in the 23-car field.

Other Wiscasset results

Norm’s Used Cars Strictly Streets (25 laps): 1. Jonathan Emerson, Sabattus; 2. David Whittier, Poland; 3. Zachary Emerson, Sabattus; 4. Maurice Young, Chelsea, 5. Ethan Densmore, Hope; K&A Property Services Modifieds (30 laps): 1. Adam Chadbourne, Woolwich; 2. Nick Reno, West Bath; 3. Ryan Chadwick, Wiscasset; 4. Allan Moeller, Dresden; 5. Brian Treadwell, Hancock; Kennebec Equipment Rental Outlaw Mini (25 laps): 1. Jake Hendsbee, Whitefield; 2. Zach Audet, Skowhegan; 3. Matt Glidden, Chelsea; 4. Rob Greenleaf, Bath; 5. Brent Roy, Vassalboro

Burnham’s Drake wins OPS late model feature

At Oxford, Justin Drake of Burnham raced to victory in the 50-lap main event at Oxford Plains Speedway on Saturday night — his third career win at the track.

Drake traded the early lead with Ellsworth’s Andy Saunders, then held off challenges from Scott Robbins of Dixfield and Derek Griffith of Hudson, New Hampshire, to post the win. Robbins of Dixfield finished second while Griffith, a two-time winner already this year in the Pro All Stars Series super late model division, placed third.

Other OPS results

Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy Street Stock (30 laps): 1. Matt Dufault, Turner; 2. Mark Turner, Norway; 3 Tyler King, Gray; 4 Andrew Breton, Greene; 5 Tyson Jordan, Oxford; Bandits (20 laps): 1. Jamie Heath, Waterford; 2. Dustin Salley, Poland; 3. Rob Crepeau, Minot; 4. Cam Childs, Leeds; 5. Chad Wills, Oxford; Figure 8 (20 laps): 1. Eric Hodgkins, Minot; 2. Dale Lawrence, Lisbon; 3. Kyle Kilgore, South Paris; 4. Larry Lizotte, Poland; 5. David Smith, South Paris; Rookie (15 laps): 1. Thomas Brackett, Oxford; 2. Brady Heath, Waterford.