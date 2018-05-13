Boothbay man with early signs of dementia missing, police say

Maine State Police | BDN Maine State Police | BDN

By Alex Acquisto , BDN Staff • May 13, 2018 12:33 pm

Police are searching for a 75-year-old Boothbay man who was last seen early Saturday morning.

A Silver Alert has been issued for John F. Edwards, who is believed to be driving a white 2008 Toyota 4Runner. His license plate number is 4446GJ. Edwards was reported missing by his wife. Police believe he left his home around 4 a.m. Saturday, according to the Maine State Police.

Edwards has early signs of dementia. He is bald, 6-foot-2 and weighs 220 pounds.

Police are asking anyone who sees Edwards or his SUV to call 911.

