May 12, 2018
Maine salmon farm to use baths to rid fish of lice

Robert F. Bukaty | AP
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2008 file photo, an Atlantic salmon leaps in a Cooke Aquaculture farm pen near Eastport, Maine. A surge of parasitic sea lice is disrupting salmon farms around the world, infesting salmon farms in the U.S., Canada, Scotland, Norway and Chile. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
The Associated Press

EASTPORT, Maine — A company that farms salmon in Maine and New Brunswick says it’s using a new approach to combating the epidemic of sea lice that has never been used in Atlantic Canada before.

Salmon farms all over the world struggle with sea lice, which plague salmon and render them impossible to sell. Part of the problem is the lice have become increasingly resistant to pesticides used to kill them.

[Salmon industry plagued by parasitic sea lice]

Cooke Aquaculture says it’s adding a new vessel that’ll use warm-water baths to remove lice from fish. The company says it’s a Norwegian technology called the “Thermolicer.”

Cooke says the technology has been shown to be 98 percent effective at removing the lice without harming the salmon. It’s one of many non-pesticide solutions fish farmers have tried to beat sea lice.

