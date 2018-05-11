‘Red flag warning’ issued as Maine enters high risk for wildfires

Bridget Brown | BDN Bridget Brown | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • May 11, 2018 8:34 am

Dry, warm, windy weather Friday will create optimal conditions for wildfires to spread across Maine, according to the National Weather Service.

A “ Red Flag Warning,” issued for “critical fire weather conditions,” will stay in effect for the entire state from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. The alert also extends to New Hampshire.

The service urged people to use extra precaution when starting and extinguishing fires, as winds are more likely to kick embers aloft into the dry grass, and flames are more likely to develop and spread.

Weather forecasts Friday call for temperatures in the mid-50s to mid-60s, humidity as low at 18 percent, and winds blowing between 5 and 15 mph, with some gusts reaching 25 mph, the service wrote. Those conditions are conducive to wildfires, or what the service called “extreme fire behavior.”

