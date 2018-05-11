Williams shuts out Husson on first day of NCAA Division III softball regional

May 11, 2018 2:25 pm

Updated: May 11, 2018 11:41 pm

Mackenzie Murphy pitched a two-hit shutout on Friday afternoon as host team and 12th-ranked Williams College earned a 2-0 victory over Husson University of Bangor in the first round of the NCAA Division III softball regional tournament at Williamstown, Mass.

Murphy struck out two and did not walk a batter for the 36-6 Ephs, who play Amherst at noon on Saturday.

The Eagles (21-14) take on Western New England at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Murphy dominated, striking out two with no walks. She allowed only a first-inning single to Chloe Gorey and Tamara Aunchman’s single in the fifth.

Williams got the only run it would need in the bottom of the first when Lexi Curt hit a solo home run to left-center with one out. Curt also added a double for the winners.

Margo Beck tripled and singled for the Ephs, who collected 10 hits. Murphy helped her cause with a triple and an RBI and Brenna Martinez doubled and drove in a run.

Jen Jones took the loss for Husson, spacing 10 hits while walking four. The Eagles did not get a runner into scoring position.