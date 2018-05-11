Martinez homers, Red Sox rebound to cool off Yankees, 5-4

Kathy Willens | AP Kathy Willens | AP

The Associated Press • May 11, 2018 8:07 am

J.D. Martinez hit a tiebreaking home run against Dellin Betances (1-2) leading off the eighth inning, just beyond Aaron Judge’s reach at the right-field wall, and the Boston Red Sox rebounded after wasting a four-run lead to beat New York 5-4 Thursday night and send the Yankees to only their second loss in 19 games.

In another dramatic game before a sellout crowd, Boston moved back into a tie with the Yankees for the AL East lead at 26-11, the best record in the major leagues. The rivals don’t meet again until June 29 in the Bronx.

Boston built a 4-0 lead against CC Sabathia as Hanley Ramirez drove in three runs with an RBI groundout in the first, an RBI single in a two-run third and a solo homer in the fifth just before a 55-minute rain delay. But the Yankees tied the score in the seventh.

Joe Kelly (2-0) got the win and Craig Kimbrel closed for his 10th save in 12 chances.

Mookie Betts had three hits, raising his batting average to a major league-leading .361.

New York had won eight straight games overall and 11 in a row at home.

