Bangor baseball team uses late-inning rallies to edge rival Brewer

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor High School baseball team scored six runs in its final two at-bats and held on to edge Brewer 6-5 at Mansfield Stadium on Friday night.

The win improves coach Dave Morris’ four-time defending Class A state champions to 9-1 on the season heading into a big week that includes home games against twice-beaten Hampden on Wednesday night and top-ranked and undefeated Edward Little of Auburn on Thursday afternoon.

Brewer, which began the night ranked first in Class B North, fell to 7-3, with all of the losses coming against Class A competition — Bangor (twice) and Hampden.

Junior right-hander Zach Cowperthwaite earned the pitching win, scattering eight hits and three runs over six innings while striking out six batters and walking two. Sophomore left-hander Carson Prouty earned the save despite yielding two unearned runs in the top of the seventh.

Bangor managed just six hits off Brewer right-hander Josiah Cyr, but senior catcher Tyler Parke had a three-run triple that helped the Rams erase a 3-0 deficit with four runs in the bottom of the fifth and Jacob Munroe singled twice, walked and scored twice from the No. 8 slot in the batting order.

Cyr pitched a complete game for Brewer, allowing six hits, three walks and two hit batters while striking out seven.

Leadoff hitter Kobe Rogerson paced Brewer’s nine-hit offense with a triple and two runs scored. Levi Williamson and Evan Andrews added two singles apiece.

Brewer jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Rogerson led off the game with a single left before being forced out at second base on a fielder’s choice grounder to third by Cyr.

Andrew Kiley walked, and Cyr came home on a stolen base and two wild pitches for the game’s first run before back-to-back singles to left by Williamson and Andrews plated Kiley to make it 2-0.

Rogerson opened the third with a triple to right-center off the glove of Bangor center fielder Charlie Budd, then scored to make it 3-0 as Cyr chopped a ground single through the drawn-in infield off Zach Ireland’s glove at shortstop.

Bangor finally broke through against Cyr in the bottom of the fifth, sending nine batters to the plate to take a 4-3 lead. The Rams loaded the bases with one out on walks to Zach Murray and Nick Canarr and a single that carried over the head of Ben Byorak in center field.

Cyr retired the next batter before Parke worked the right-hander to a 3-0 count. Cyr got back to 3-2 before Parke pulled a line drive down the right-field line and to the fence 330 feet away for his bases-clearing triple.

After Ireland was hit by a pitch, Noah Missbrenner flared an opposite-field single to deliver Parke with the go-ahead run.

Brewer had chances to tie the game in the top of the sixth but had two runners cut down on the basepaths, one at home plate after a pop single to shallow left by Byorak and the second between second and third base for the final out as Trevor Pearson was headed to first base after drawing a walk

Bangor padded its lead with two runs in the sixth as Murray was hit by a pitch, stole second base after initially being picked off on a bunt attempt by James Neel and scored on Munroe’s two-out single to center.

Munroe went to second on the throw home, then scored to make it 6-3 when No. 9 batter Charlie Budd followed with an opposite-field single to right.

Brewer nearly came all the way back in the top of the seventh. Hunter Russell drew a one-out walk and Rogerson followed with a single to right-center before two Bangor errors allowed both runners to score as Cyr and Kiley reached second and first base, respectively, with still one out.

Prouty then reached back to retire the next two batters on a strikeout and a fly ball to right field to end the game.