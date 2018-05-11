Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison found dead

Dominic Lipinski | AP Dominic Lipinski | AP

Christopher Brennan, New York Daily News • May 11, 2018 2:13 pm

The body of missing Frightened Rabbit member Scott Hutchison has been found, according to police in Scotland.

The 36-year-old singer went missing in the early hours of Wednesday morning after leaving a hotel in South Queensferry, earlier this week, when he left a cryptic message on his Twitter saying “I’m away now. Thanks.”

“Be so good to everyone you love. It’s not a given. I’m so annoyed that it’s not. I didn’t live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones,” he said.

Hutchison’s brother Grant asked fans for any information about his “brother/bandmate/best friend” and added that the missing singer did not have his phone, which was with police.

Police in Scotland said they had found a body Thursday evening at a port near where he was last seen, and confirmed to the Daily News Friday that the body was Hutchison’s.

No cause of death was given, though his family referenced his struggle with depression in a statement.

Despite “recent concerns about his mental health,” family members had kept hope that their loved one would come walking in the back door after taking a little time away, the statement said.

“In addition to his musical success, Scott was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend. Despite whatever else was going on in his life he always had time for those he cared for.

“Depression is a horrendous illness that does not give you any alert or indication as to when it will take hold of you. Scott battled bravely with his own issues for many years and we are immensely proud of him for being so open with his struggles.”

Frightened Rabbit, which was based in Glasgow and also included Hutchison’s brother Grant, had been playing music together since 2003 and was known for its emotional strain of rock and roll.

On Friday morning, the band released a statement to its Twitter account stating that “there are no words to describe” the death of Scott.

“To know he is no longer suffering brings us some comfort,” the statement read. “He will be missed by all of us and his absence will always be felt but he leaves a legacy of hope, kindness and colour that will be remembered and shared.”

The band has amassed a loyal following and praise from other musicians, such as The National’s Aaron Dessner, who produced their last album in 2016.

They had been scheduled to play four shows this summer, including one in support of American indie rock’s Father John Misty in England later this month.

To reach a suicide prevention hotline, call 888-568-1112 or 800-273-TALK (8255), or visit www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.