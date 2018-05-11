Police searching for armed man who stole Dexter police cruiser

Courtesy Maine State Police | BDN Courtesy Maine State Police | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • May 11, 2018 1:20 pm

Updated: May 11, 2018 1:58 pm

Multiple police agencies are hunting for an armed 22-year-old man who stole a marked Dexter police cruiser Friday morning and fled the town limits, authorities said.

Tyler Tibbetts allegedly stole the fully marked Ford Explorer with the number “3” on the front fender around 11:30 a.m. The cruiser was found around 1 p.m. abandoned off the Parkman Road in Garland, police said.

Tibbetts is still at large, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

Tibbetts, last seen in tan shorts and a salmon-colored T-shirt, had been wearing handcuffs when he stole the cruiser, McCausland said. He is 5 feet, 9 inches, weighs 130 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

All MSAD 46 schools went into a “soft lockdown” at noon, meaning all outdoor activities have been moved inside, teachers and administrators will stay “on alert” near their students and the doors on all school buildings have been locked except for a single entrance and exit, said Asst. Superintendent Pat O’Neill.

Schools will be dismissed at the usual time. The district includes schools in Dexter, Harmony, and Athens.

Anyone who spots Tibbetts is asked to call 911 immediately, McCausland said.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.