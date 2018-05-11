Investigators seek cause of blaze that heavily damaged Maine home

Jessica Picard | Lincoln County News Jessica Picard | Lincoln County News

By Jessica Picard, Lincoln County News • May 11, 2018 9:39 am

Fire caused significant damage to a Damariscotta house Thursday afternoon.

No humans or animals were injured, according to Damariscotta Fire Chief John Roberts.

John and Heather Hartford own the house at 12 Woods Lane, off Egypt Road.

The Hartfords were not home when the fire started, according to Roberts. One person at the house working on the flooring reported the fire.

The fire started outside the house, in the area of the front porch, according to Roberts. The cause is under investigation.

“The main fire was knocked down quickly by the initial attack, but it had extended into the attics of both the house and the garage,” Roberts said.

“The structure of the house was mostly intact, but there is extensive smoke and water damage,” he said. A breezeway between the garage and the house “was totaled and the area above the garage was heavily damaged,” he said.

The Lincoln County Communications Center dispatched the Damariscotta Fire Department at 2:54 p.m. and several other local departments shortly thereafter.

The Bremen, Bristol, Newcastle, and Nobleboro fire departments, along with the Damariscotta Police Department, assisted Damariscotta Fire at the scene. The Waldoboro Fire Department provided station coverage.

“All of the firefighers worked well together and did an excellent job,” Roberts said.

