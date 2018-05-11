Anson woman dies in the hospital after weekend crash

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • May 11, 2018 9:06 am

An Anson woman died in the hospital Thursday from injuries following a crash over the weekend, according to the Morning Sentinel.

Melissa Tracy suffered severe injuries when she tried to pass two cars ahead of her on Lakewood Road in Madison and merged into the right lane at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the paper reported. When the two northbound lanes suddenly merged back into a single lane, her Hyundai Sonata struck another vehicle, and Tracy spun off the road and collided with a tow truck in the parking lot of Charlie and Son Auto Sales.

Tracy was initially taken by ambulance to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, before a LifeFlight helicopter brought her to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, the paper reported.

She died Thursday afternoon, after suffering from pelvic and thoracic fractures and significant internal bleeding, according to the paper.

