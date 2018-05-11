Norway man, 56, dies from injuries suffered in motorcycle crash

By CBS 13 • May 11, 2018 7:10 am

A man from Norway died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash in Gray last Saturday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash took place on Route 26 near the intersection of North Raymond Road. The motorcycle involved in the crash was driven by Danny Chouinard, 56, of Norway.

Chouinard was braking when he lost control, causing the motorcycle to fall and slide in the road, police said, and Chouinard was partially ejected.

Chouinard was brought to Central Maine Medical Center with no apparent life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Chouinard died at CMMC Thursday as a result of complications from the crash.

