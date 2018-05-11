Judge sentences Fairfield man to 55 years for killing, burying wife

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • May 11, 2018 10:37 am

Updated: May 11, 2018 10:53 am

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — The Fairfield man who murdered his wife and buried her in a shallow grave with a potato chip bag, his wedding ring, flowers, love notes and a bottle of men’s cologne called Guilty was sentenced Friday to 55 years in prison.

A jury deliberate for 40 minutes on April 9 before finding Luc Tieman guilty of shooting to death Valerie Tieman, 34, in August 2016.

Tieman, 34, a disabled veteran, faced between 25 years and life in prison.

The prosecution recommended a sentence of 55 years while the defense urged the judge to impose a 35-year sentence.

“It is insulting that you lied to protect victim’s family. You lied for one reason only, to protect Luc Tieman,” Superior Court Justice Robert Mullen said in imposing the sentence at the Somerset County Courthouse.

Mullen called Luc Tieman’s testimony at trial “poppycock.”

Tieman did not address the court but took the stand in his own defense and gave the closing argument to the jury himself. He denied killing his wife.

The victim’s family asked the judge to impose a life sentence.

“A big part of me is gone,” Valerie Tieman’s mother, Sarajean Harmon of Taylors, South Carolina, said in a statement read by the victim witness advocate. “Even today I am just overwhelmed by what an evil-hearted man Luc is.”

The victim’s brother, Greg Harmon, who is on active duty in the U.S. Air Force told the judge that Tieman was devoid of all the core values he was taught by the U.S. Army in boot camp. Her father, Allen Harmon, called Tieman “a coward” and said the family put her maiden name on the gravestone.

Tieman’s mother, Laurelle Tieman of Fairfield, described her eldest child as the first to apologize and to offer to help neighbors. His time in three combat tours in Afghanistan and Iraq changed him dramatically, she told the judge.

“He was dying before our eyes,” she said of her son’s behavior after he returned from war. She described him as being “hypervigilant” due to post traumatic stress disorder that left him 100 percent disabled.

“I’m not asking for an excuse, I’m asking for understanding,” she said.

Tieman wept as his mother and father asked for mercy. It was the first time he has shone any emotion in court.

Laurelle Tieman asked Mullen “to balance justice with mercy” and to consider her son, the whole person.

Before going to trial, Tieman rejected a plea offer of 40 years, defense attorney Stephen Smith of Augusta said in his six-page sentencing memorandum dated Monday.

Valerie Tieman’s body was found Sept. 20, 2016, in a shallow grave on wooded property owned by Luc Tieman’s parents, according to trial testimony. Her parents, not her husband, reported her missing on Sept. 9, 2016, after they had not heard from her in a month.

Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea said in her 16-page sentencing memorandum that the aggravating factors in Tieman’s case far outweighed the mitigating ones. The prosecutor cited Tieman’s lack of remorse over his wife’s death and the number of times he changed his story in police interviews.

“Initially, the defendant claimed that Valerie left him in the Walmart parking lot,” Zainea said. “For days he perpetuated that lie to Valerie’s parent and brother, his own parents and to Valerie’s friends as they sought information about her whereabouts. The text messages and Facebook messages admitted at trial demonstrate the defendant’s callousness and absolute lack of acceptance of responsibility.”

That evidence showed that Tieman had a new girlfriend he planned to move in with.

Smith disagreed in his sentencing memorandum and argued for a 35-year sentence because that the mitigating factors outweighed the aggravated ones in Tieman’s case. The defense attorney pointed to Tieman’s military service that included two tours in Afghanistan and one in Iraq and his lack of criminal history as reasons for the shorter sentence.

“A 35-year sentence is significantly higher than the 25-year minimum and will send the necessary signals to society that this crime is being harshly punished,” Smith wrote. “The sentence will also show the court’s willingness to take into account individual factors in murder sentencing.”

Tieman did not qualify for a life sentence due to a 1990 state Supreme Court decision, State of Maine v. John Shortsleeves, that laid out seven conditions under which a judge may send a defendant to prison for life.

They are: premeditation; murder accompanied by torture, sexual abuse or other extreme cruelty; murder committed in a penal institution by an inmate; multiple victims; murder of a hostage; a previous murder conviction; or the murder of an on-duty law enforcement officer.

One or more of them must exist for a convicted murderer to be sentenced to life. The prosecution and the defense agreed that it was not proven that the murder of Valerie Tieman was premeditated.

