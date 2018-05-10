On Deck, a sports calendar

May 10, 2018 5:29 pm

FORT FAIRFIELD — The 13th Annual Girls “County” Basketball Shootout, sponsored by the Pepsi Bottling Group, will be held June 29-30. The tournament is limited to the first 16 high school girls teams that register (Class C-D teams only). Each team will play a minimum of four games and a maximum of six. The entry fee of $150 helps cover the cost of board officials plus awards. There also will be an all-tournament team and a 3-point shooting contest. Contact Larry Gardner at 551-5001 or send registration forms to Larry Gardner, 28 High School Drive, Fort Fairfield, ME 04742

PRESQUE ISLE — The Aroostook Basketball Camp for players ages 9-15 at the Presque Isle High School gymnasiums has announced its 2018 dates. The boys camp is scheduled June 25–29 and the girls camp runs July 9-13. The camps are designed to help players develop their basketball skills through drills, games and lectures. The coaching staff will be made up of successful high school and college coaches. Lunch will be provided each day at the NMCC dining hall. For more information, contact Bill Casavant at 764-0810 or bballump34@yahoo.com or visit us on Facebook @ Aroostook Basketball Camp.

FORT FAIRFIELD — The 32nd annual “Tiger” Basketball Camp in Fort Fairfield Has been set for June 18-22 for the boys and June 25-29 for girls at the Fort Fairfield High School gyms, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The camp is open to all boys and girls currently in grades 1-8. Each camp is limited to the first 150 applicants and includes breakfast and lunch each day with a special barbecue lunch on Tuesday. The $145 feed includes the camp instruction by a knowledgeable staff of over 20 coaches along meals, awards, T-shirt, ball and “Family Barbecue” awards ceremony. Contact Larry Gardner at 551-5001 or email lgardner@msad20.org or check out “Tiger Basketball Camp” on Facebook to download an electronic form.

CANOE RACING

ELLSWORTH — Union River Race, noon Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 13, Union River, Grand Lake Dam to Ellsworth town dock, 4.5 miles with whitewater, one portage, mass start; registration 10-11:30 a.m. at Graham Lake Dam, Route 180, Mariaville Road, $20 or $15 with ACA membership, helmets required; potluck and mussel feed after the race. Contact Angus Deighan 570-6695, email anguswilliamdeighan@gmail.com

MACHIAS — Machias River Race, 11 a.m. Sunday, May 20, Machias River from First Machias Lake to Airline Bridge; registration 9 a.m., $25 fee ($20 for ACA members, $5 for under 18s or free for under 18 ACA members), hard-shell helmets required; potluck cookout and awards ceremony will immediately follow the race at the finish line. Net proceeds to benefit the Orono High School canoe racing team; contact Jeff Owen, 866-8518, jcowen_01@yahoo.com

MILO — Three Rivers Kiwanis annual Sebec River Canoe and Kayak Race Saturday, May 19, registration 8:30-9:45 a.m. at Sebec Reading Room. Nine racing and recreational classes for canoes and kayaks. A t-shirt and canoe decal come with the registration fee ($20 adult, $15 youth). Participants under 18 must be registered by an adult. All paddlers must have personal flotation devices and all kayakers must wear an approved helmet. Experience with rapids is advised, since there are areas of Class II whitewater. Race orientation begins after registrations are closed, shortly after 10 a.m. Shotgun starts begin in Sebec after the orientation. A shuttle service, if requested at registration, will be available to transport racers back to their cars after the race is over. For more race details or to become a sponsor contact the Race Chairman Bobby Ellison at 207-943-2317.

DOVER-FOXCROFT — The 46th annual Kiwanis Piscataquis River Race will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 26, starting at the athletic field in Guilford and ending at Foxcroft Academy in Dover-Foxcroft; registration 7:30-9:30 a.m., $30; hot beverages available at starting line, food and beverages available at finish line; gas card raffle; Contact Jeff Kelly (207)717-5974 or email jeffkellydvm@gmail.com . http://doverfoxcroftkiwanis.org/Page/17038

CROQUET

ELLSWORTH — The Woodlawn Croquet Mini Lobster Tournament, Sept. 6-9, is open to all USCA members and is a 6 Wicket Singles USCA sanctioned tournament; play will center on the full-sized court next to the Historic Black House on the Grounds of the 180-acre Woodlawn Museum in Ellsworth; other courts being used are the Tapley Cove Court in Brooksville, the Sorrento VIA Court in Sorrento, and the Hinckley Court in Southwest Harbor; courts open for practice on Wednesday, Sept. 5. The opening reception and dinner will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 5, at the Woodlawn Museum Sleigh Barn; tournament play commences on Sept. 6 and ends on Sept. 9. Spectators welcome, more info at woodlawnmuseum.com

GOLF

PRESQUE ISLE — The AROOSTOOK ‘House of Comfort’ will host its sixth annual charity Golf Classic on Saturday, June 16, at the Presque Isle Country Club, 35 Parkhurst Siding Road. The 18-hole, four-person scramble kicks off with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Registration and check-in is 7:30-8:30 a.m. Entry fee is $60 and includes a light breakfast of muffins and coffee, soda, hotdogs and burgers on the course and refreshments in the clubhouse after the round. Two hole-in-one opportunities will be offered, $10,000 each. There will be raffle items and many door prizes. For information, call Rick Duncan at 207-768-0201 or rick.duncan@maine.rr.com. Registration forms can be found at www.aroostookhouseofcomfort.com or on our Facebook page. All proceeds go towards supporting the newly completed AROOSTOOK ‘House of Comfort’ hospice facility in Aroostook County.

BREWER — The Brewer Parks & Recreation Department is offering Golf “Fore” Women with PGA Professional Mark Hall, a three-week lesson program beginning May 18. The program will be held 5:15-6:15 p.m. Fridays at the Pine Hill Golf Club. The lessons are designed for players of all levels and will include fundamentals for the beginner, as well as tips for the experienced. Registrations will be accepted upon a first paid, first served basis and class sizes are limited. $50 for Brewer residents, $60 for non-residents. Register at www.brewerrec.com or in our main office at 318 Wilson St.

FORT FAIRFIELD — The 21st annual Fort Fairfield Athletic Boosters Memorial Day Golf Scramble will be held Saturday, May 26, at Aroostook Valley Country Club. This will be a four-person Scramble with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. Registration 10-10:45 a.m. The field is limited to the first 40 teams. Entry fee is $65 per person and includes a steak and chicken barbecue. More than $5,000 in prizes will be awarded to the top 10 net teams and top four gross teams. Golfers will have a chance to win a 2018 Honda Civic, supplied by Griffeth Honda of Presque Isle, for a hole-in-one on hole No. 4. In addition, golfers will have a chance to win $10,000 cash provided by the Par & Grille in Caribou for a hole-in-one on hole No. 15 . Interested golfers should contact Larry Gardner at 551-5001 or email to lgardner@msad20.org for more information.

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust’s 25th annual David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament to be held Tuesday, June 5, at Kebo Valley Golf Club, 136 Eagle Lake Road, will benefit Island Housing Trust. Rain date June 13. Entry deadline is May 28. On June 5, registration opens 9:30 a.m.; putting contest 10 a.m.; silent auction opens 10 a.m.; shotgun start at noon, with scramble format, 18 holes. Entry fee of $90 includes golf cart, gifts, snack, evening barbecue. For information, call Nataleigh Flint at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust 667-0660 ext. 11022 or visit www.bhbt.com.

ICE HOCKEY

BREWER — The Penobscot Ice Arena is offering programs and camps throughout the summer for both children and adults. Summer co-ed youth hockey starts June 4, Jr. Pounders Camp starts June 25, Co-ed Adult A/B League starts May 20; also Inside Edge Camps throughout the summer. Pro Ambitions Camp starts July 23. For information or to register visit penobscoticearena.org or e-mail penobscoticearena@gmail.com

PICKLEBALL

OLD TOWN — All Levels Pickleball Play at the Old Town-Orono YMCA, 427 Stillwater Avenue, Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to noon

HAMPDEN — Experienced Pickleball Play at Armstrong Tennis Center, $5 per person, 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays; Beginner/Intermediate Pickleball Play 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays.

ROAD RACING

DANFORTH — East Grand Adventure Race, 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 12. 13th annual 20-mile race including a compass run, mountain biking, and paddling (canoe or kayak). Also includes fun challenges at the landing such as the mud pit crawl, culvert crawl, log rolling and new challenges. All racers’ names entered to win a new Old Town Discovery Canoe and two family season passes to the North Maine Woods. $20 fee includes lunch, t-shirt and awards. $1,000 in student prizes. For more information, contact dave@canoethewild.com or visit canoethewild.com

BELFAST — Paces for PAWS 5k Run and Family Fun Walk, 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 26, Belfast Rail Trail. Dog-friendly event. Race proceeds will help homeless and abandoned animals receive the medical care, shelter and companionship they need until their forever homes are found. All proceeds will support those animals at PAWS. Event check-in begins at 7 a.m. and the 5k Race starts at 8 a.m. The 1-mile Family Fun Walk begins at 9:30 a.m. For more information and to register please visit www.pacesforpaws.org .

BELFAST — For the second year, Coastal Mountains Land Trust will celebrate National Trails Day with a race on the Rail Trail on June 2. This year, we are offering both a 5K and a 5-mile race starting at 9 a.m.; check-in begins at 8 a.m. and closes at 8:45 a.m. Part of the new RunBelfast race series, registration is limited to 200 participants for $20 pre-registration and $30 on race day with discounts for youth, military and families, pre-registration closes at midnight on May 30. Register now. All five races are open for registration at Runbelfast.org to learn more and sign up.The first event of the 2018 race series is to be staged by PAWS on Saturday, May 26. For information, please contact Kathy Young at 236-7091.

THOMASTON — Trekkers will host the fifth annual Thomaston Trek 5K/10K Run and 5K Walk 7:30-10:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 3; start and finish at the Thomaston Academy/Thomaston Public Library, 60 Main St. Advance online registration for Thomaston Trek is $25 per person at www.trekkers.org (through May 30). Fee on the day of the run/walk is $35. The run/walk begins at 8:30 a.m., rain or shine. Participants raise money for Trekkers by asking family and friends to support them. Fundraising page on EverydayHero.com. Proceeds benefit Trekkers’ programs for local youth. For information about Thomaston Trek or Trekkers, contact the office at 594-5095 or www.trekkers.org.

LUBEC — Bay of Fundy International Marathon, June 24, half-marathon, ultra-marathon, 10K and fun run races will also be held; marathon and ultra courses start at West Quoddy Light in Lubec, cross the international bridge, go through Campobello to Head Harbor and end in Lubec. Half-marathon starts in Head Harbor, 10K and fun run both in Lubec. For more information or to register visit: bayoffundymarathon.com