Maine-Albany baseball series moved up to Friday

May 10, 2018 7:27 pm

MAINE vs. ALBANY

Time, site: Friday, 2:30 p.m. (2), Saturday, noon; Varsity Field, Albany, N.Y.

Records: UMaine 14-29 (8-10 America East), Albany 18-22 (8-10)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 43-35, UMaine 17-1 on 4/1/18

Key players: Maine — RF Hernen Sardinas (.301-6 homers-31 runs batted in, 11 doubles), SS Jeremy Pena (.298-4-22, 38 runs, 4 triples), 3B Danny Casals (.294-10-33, 32 runs), C-DH Chris Bec (.293-8-22, 12 stolen bases), LF Kevin Doody (.274-0-13, 13 stolen bases), C-DH Jonathan Bennett (.261-3-30); Albany — LF Patrick Lagravinese (.294-0-21, 21 runs), 1B Ryan Hernandez (.281-2-12, 10 doubles, 21 runs), SS Travis Collins (.280-2-11), C Matt Codispoti (.273-3-16, 26 runs, 9 doubles), RF Marc Wangenstein (.262-4-21), CF Connor Powers (.253-6-25, 21 runs)

Pitching matchups: UMaine — RH Cody Laweryson (1-3, 3.68 earned run average), RH John Arel (5-2, 3.86), LH Trevor DeLaite (1-2, 7.53); Albany — RH Dominic Savino (7-3, 3.41), RH John Clayton (4-4, 4.58), RH Brendan Smith (3-3, 5.92)

Game notes: This series was moved up a day due to expected rain on Saturday. The Black Bears swept Albany in Orono earlier this season, posting 10-2 and 4-1 wins in a doubleheader and capping the weekend with a 17-1 thrashing. Albany and UMaine are among six teams fighting for five America East Tournament spots behind league leader Hartford. Teams two through six are separated by just one and a half game. Pena has a six-game hitting streak (10-for-24, .417) and Doody has a four-game skein (8-for-15, .533). Savino leads the league in wins with seven. Casals is second in homers with 10 and fourth in slugging percentage at .559. Albany is last in the league in hitting at .244. UMaine is third at .263. Albany has been streaky. The Great Danes have lost six of seven and three straight after winning seven of their previous eight. UMaine had lost six conference games in a row before rallying for a 4-2 victory over last-place Binghamton in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader and winning Sunday’s game 6-1.